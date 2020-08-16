Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy asks partymen to brace for elections

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday hoisted national flag at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan amid heavy rains. Addressing the party workers, Uttam said that the Congress workers must derive inspiration from the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who belonged to the party. He also said that as long as Congress ruled the country, continuous efforts were made to strengthen and give full independence to the four pillars of the democracy. He said since 2014, the Central and State governments have been trying to weaken the democracy.



Reddy said that the Congress party would always stand for social justice and justice to Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities. He called upon the party cadre to get ready for early GHMC, Warangal and Khammam municipal elections in November. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka, senior party leader VH, Shabbir Ali , Vamshichand Reddy, SA Sampath kumar , M. Anil Kumar Yadav and hundreds of other leaders attended the Independence Day celebration.