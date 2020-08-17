Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy rues commercialisation of politics

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has expressed concern over commercialisation of politics, especially in Telangana.

Addressing a condolence meeting of former MP Nandi Yellaiah at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Uttam said that it was difficult to find leaders like Nandi Yellaiah who epitomised values, honesty and integrity in public life and sincerity and loyalty to the party.

These days, he said, values and discipline are missing in both politics and public life. Nandi Yellaiah was a man of sterling character and discipline and he rose from the level of a corporator to the Member of Parliament only due to his superior values and refined thoughts.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was highly unfortunate that today people are witnessing an era where there is complete crass commercialisiation of politics. Entire electoral process has become so corrupt that right from Gram Panchayat to MP level everyone is talking only about money.

He said character, sincerity and commitment to the people in public life have gone missing these days. Consequently, money is controlling the corridors of power in all sphere of public life, he said.

The TPCC Chief said that the life and political career of Nandi Yellaiah must inspire people to do an assessment of the existing political system. He said that the society must explore answers to find out the reasons responsible for the distortion of politics.

He said good leaders, who sincerely believe in values and principals, could guarantee quality in politics which eventually brings prosperity in the entire society. Congress cadre must emulate Nandi Yellaiah for his integrity and loyalty to pary, TPCC chief said.