Hyderabad: Uttam tears into Secretariat demolition, terms it 'black day'

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned the demolition of the old Secretariat and described the move as 'very sad' and highly disappointing in present circumstances.

Addressing a press conference, along with other senior leaders, at his residence in Banjara Hills on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that this day would be remembered as the Black Day in the history of Telangana as a 'Tughlaq Administration' has demolished the Secretariat only to satisfy the superstitious beliefs of an individual (Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao).

He said that the move amounts to playing with the lives of over 4 crore people of Telangana State. He said the courts intervene when the government fails to act as per law. However, in the case of Secretariat demolition, people faced disappointment from the judiciary.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the verdict of the High Court permitting construction of the new Secretariat building was challenged in the Supreme Court and the matter was to be heard on Wednesday. However, the old structure was demolished in a midnight operation only to nullify the possible stay by the Supreme Court.

He questioned the need for a new Secretariat when the State Government was unable to pay full salaries to its staff, pension amount to retired persons, waive off promised crop loans, provide Unemployment Allowance to youth or give Fee Reimbursement to students. He alleged that economic difficulties were being created for the people of Telangana only to facilitate lavish lifestyle for KCR family.

Stating that many blocks in the old Secretariat were newly constructed and in extremely good condition, he alleged that the new structure was being constructed to benefit the contractors with a Rs. 1,000 crore deal. He said that the demand by Congress party to use the old Secretariat as temporary Covid-19 hospital or quarantine Centre was also not considered.

The TPCC Chief also slammed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and said the latter was not entitled to be on the top post as he belongs to Andhra Pradesh cadre. He said Somesh Kumar was made the Chief Secretary by sidelining 20 other senior officials.