Hyderabad: Various states show interest to avail TSTSL services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Technology Services Limited (TSTSL) Chairman PatimeediJagan Mohan Rao on Tuesday said that the Punjab, West Bengal and Jharkhand governments have expressed interest in availing consultancy services from TSTSL.

The Chairman conducted a review meet on the performance of the State technology services. He analysed the performance of his team and outlined important developments in the field of e-governance and m-governance. The chairman said that it is a matter of pride that TSTSL is providing more than 260 services to almost 32 various departments in the State government seamlessly along with MeeSeva 2.0 and T Folio App.

Rao said that the many States in the country were willing to seek the consultancy services from TSTSL for delivering promo services to the citizens of their respective States and it is a standing testimonial for the excellence of TSTSL.