Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: West African women ryots wowed by millet farming

Hyderabad: West African women ryots wowed by millet farming
Highlights

To understand the millet farming techniques done by the nation, around 14 women from smallholder farmers from Mali, Senegal West Africa visited the...

Hyderabad: To understand the millet farming techniques done by the nation, around 14 women from smallholder farmers from Mali, Senegal West Africa visited the Deccan Development Society over the last two weeks.

The primacy of women in these systems have decided to explore the formation of 'Millet Sisters International,' a collaboration between All India Millet Sisters (AIMS) Organization, Confederation of Rural Women Farmers for Food Sovereignty (COFERSA), Mali and Association for Women Farmworkers (BARAGNINI), Senegal. Representing the interest and concerns of over half a million women farmers across the Indian landscape and from over seven West Africans nations, the new networks will see the coming together of the previous national network.

Speaking on the occasion, C Jayasri, co-director, Deccan Development Society (DDS), India, said, "the women farmers from West Africa visited the farms and fields of smallholders, primarily the dalit women farmers of the DDS. They also took part in the mobile biodiversity festivals of the DDS and studied the varied ways of processing and value addition to millets through preparation of the new recipes and ready to cook items."

She further said, "During these two weeks of the tour, the women from West Africa displayed their millet crops and later we showed them the farming process done by the women at the DDS. These women have learned about how we grow the millets crop."

The joint declaration of both the regions recognizes the commonalities between the women farmers such as their commitment to ecological agriculture, millet farming, biodiversity and also pointed out the threats faced especially by the peasant farmers in both the regions.

Alimata Traore, COFERSA, Mali, said, "Both the countries are facing the same cultivation problems like climatic conditions. By coming to India, we have learned various techniques of how the Indian farmers deal with their crops. We are joining hands to defend the biodiversity as well as our rights as peasant women, as they are closely linked."

Anne Berson, BEDE, Mali on the occasion said that in the recent times the Governments have not been defending our rights as peasants over our food farming and seeds

"We strongly demand that our national governments become sensitive for our rights and concerns," said Anne. The women farmers from both the region demanded their governments to become more and more sensitive towards the issues and concerns of the smallholder women farmers and defend their rights both in national and international terrain.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur23 Jan 2020 9:50 PM GMT

All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in Parigi
MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in...
Netaji
Netaji's sacrifices & message remembered in Tandur
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura

More From Entertainment

More >>
Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC23 Jan 2020 6:55 PM GMT

Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role


Top