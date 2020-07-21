Hyderabad: Will address private teachers demands, says Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on the issues pertaining to private teachers' forum in the State.



A delegation of private teachers' forum has called on the minister and explained her about their problems including increase of salaries.

Later, the forum's Shabbir Ali informed the media that they urged the government on the salary increase, implementation of GO 45 and other demands.

The minister has offered to address our issues by calling a meeting today (Tuesday) with the managements of private schools, he said.

The education minister has said that the private schools will be revamped with necessary measures and that they will talk to the management of the private schools to give better salaries on time to the staff. The Education Minister has offered to implement GO 45 for the benefit of the teachers. Government will provide help and cooperation to the private school teachers in the State, she said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy further said that the Chief Minister has already been keen to address their salaries and other issues. A committee will be formed including forum members to come to a solution on the private teachers demands, she added.