Hyderabad: Woman safety panel asked to come up with recommendations

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over a meeting of Committee on Safety and Security of Women and Girl Children at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. The committee was constituted as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Secretary asked the committee constituted for Safety and Security of Woman and Girl Children to come up with their recommendations. The women officers comprising senior IAS officials and an IPS officer explained various issues faced by women and proposed certain actions for addressing them.

They also recommended forming certain Sub-Committee to focus on specific areas such as safety of women at home, workplace, travel etc., Secretary to CM Smita Sabharwal, Secretary SC Development Yogita Rana, Secretary Tribal Welfare Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner, Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, Secretary Women & Child Welfare Divya, OSD to CM Priyanka Verghese and senior IPS Sumathi participated in the meeting.