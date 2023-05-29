Hyderabad: World Telugu Information Technology Conference Sky Soarer arrives in Canada

Toronto/Hyderabad : The World Telugu Information Technology Conference (WTITC) Sky Soarer has made its grand entrance into Canada, further enhancing the excitement surrounding this global IT event. Following its successful launch in Washington DC by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the Sky Soarer’s arrival in Canada marks another significant milestone on its international journey.

The Canadian leg of the WTITC Sky Soarer was unveiled in a momentous event at Toronto by IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WTITC Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala, alongside the esteemed presence of Telangana State Industries Director Dr. Vishnu Reddy. The occasion was graced by distinguished guests and Telugu technocrats who share a deep passion for technology and innovation.

Canada is renowned for its thriving information technology industry, making it an ideal destination for the WTITC Sky Soarer. The Sky Soarer serves as a symbol of the Telugu community’s limitless potential and unwavering commitment to technological advancement.

During the unveiling ceremony, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan extended a heartfelt invitation to the vibrant Telugu community in Canada, urging them to participate actively in the upcoming World Telugu Information Technology Conference. He emphasized the tremendous value of their contributions and encouraged NRIs in Canada to join hands in shaping the future of the Telugu IT landscape.

Ranjan also expressed his deep appreciation for WTITC Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala’s exceptional contributions to Telangana through TITA and to the Telugu states through WTITC. Makthala’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have played a pivotal role in fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the Telugu community, said Ranjan.

WTITC is a global platform dedicated to uniting Telugu technocrats worldwide. With a mission to foster collaboration, innovation, and professional growth, WTITC brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and aspiring technocrats to drive technological advancements and empower the Telugu community in the field of Information Technology.