Hyderabad: YAC volunteers deliver medicines to patients

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture and identifying the potential ground for public service, a group of youth has come forwarded to help deliver medicines to the needy people during lockdown period.

Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC) has been very actively working against corruption across both Telugu states for nearly a decade. Currently they are working in several districts of Telangana and extensively in Hyderabad delivering medicines to the bed ridden patients, physically challenged and children. YAC members came to know about this inevitable problem through social media.

Some people have sought help from the NGOs and social groups to provide medicines to their dear ones living some miles away and this is how YAC volunteers came to know about this issue. Speaking about their experiences, YAC founder Palnati Rajendra said that they would continue their services until the lock down is not lifted. He said that this is the time when people need this kind of help. "The gratitude in the eyes of patients while receiving the medicine is unforgettable and precious", he said.

He said that so far volunteers are distributing the medicines over bikes but now arrangements are in place to deliver the medicines to different districts in Telangana where YAC volunteers are working. Extending their services in the medical field YAC volunteers have donated blood during the camp organised by Red Cross Society in Hyderabad on Sunday.