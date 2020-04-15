Hyderabad: Yet another attack on doctors at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Despite government appeals to recognise the invaluable services by the medical community despite taking risks to treat COVID-19 cases and give respect to the frontline staff, reports of attacks on doctors keep pouring in. In the latest incident, duty doctors in an isolation room at Osmania General Hospital were reportedly attacked by the father of a suspect. The situation sparked tension in the hospital for some time.



Recently, a similar incident of attack on doctors at Gandhi hospital was viewed seriously by the government and it deployed over 200 police personnel to guard Gandhi hospital from all directions.

According to OGH Superintendent Dr Nagender, two patients who were waiting for sample results in isolation ward tested positive on Tuesday, after which some other patients staying along with them got panicky. Father of a patient, whose sample result is awaited, wanted to take his son home in the meantime. He entered into an altercation and assaulted a junior doctor. A police complaint was lodged about the incident, the superintendent said.

After the incident, junior doctors threatened to withdraw from duties in protest. However, senior police officials rushed to OGH and held discussions with doctors and superintendent.

The junior doctor who was assaulted requested the authorities to beef up the security as patient attenders are coming into the isolation ward leading to commotion. Health Minister Eatala Rajender spoke to OGH Superintendent over phone and enquired about the incident. He stated that the attack on doctors was uncalled for and would not be tolerated.