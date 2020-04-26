Hyderabad: Zakat diverted for medicines to the poor

Hyderabad: Amidst lockdown, hundreds of families across city who find it hard to source medicines, especially in the case of poor, are receiving pleasant presents –medicine are being delivered free of cost by volunteers, in a novel use of funds earmarked under the head of Zakat.

Faced with acute anxiety in getting medicines since the enforcement of lockdown, what with their resources drying up, poor who would otherwise depend on friends and other sources are left in a complete state of helplessness, unable to cope with the burden of expenses for their monthly medicines.

Watching this scenario, the Sahayata Trust in coordination with Indian Muslim Relief & Charities (USA), which is engaged in social activities and health services of poor, is using social media to reach out to those in need.

Within a few days after Trust released the message of its offering, it went viral and requests started pouring in even from across Telangana.

"During the first half of the month we received requests from 664 families. Medicines are being delivered from Zakat (poor's tax) meant for the disadvantaged, after a thorough screening of requests. We ask for doctor's prescriptions and our volunteers deliver medicines at their houses.

As lockdown is being imposed, we can only serve within Hyderabad, and a few nearby towns such as Tandur," said Syed Aneesuddin, the Trust's CEO.

Since the first phase which started on April 3, the Trust spent around Rs 14 lakh and it is likely to start the second phase in May. For running the entire operation smoothly, a team of doctors is also formed to ensure that prescribed medicines reach the right person.

"Through Whatsapp, prescription is studied and medicines finalized with the help of this team of volunteers. The lockdown due to spread of COVID-19 has created uncertainty and we decided to jump in action," he added.

The medicines for ailments including diabetes, blood pressure, seizures, epilepsy, orthopedic and even psychiatry are being disbursed through a network of volunteers.

Amongst other services, the Trust is also being engaged in providing free meals and ration kits to the needy across the city, ever since the lockdown was enforced.