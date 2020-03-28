Hyderabad: ZP chief P Sunita Reddy asked people to stay at home

Vikarabad: Zilla Parishat Chairperson P Sunita Reddy on Friday called on people not to leave their house during the lockdown. She, Sabita Indra Reddy, MP Ranjit Reddy, Collector Pousami Basu, SP Narayana, MLA Anand and ZP Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar were present at a review meeting held on Corona in the Collectorate here on Friday.

Sunita Reddy said that the Covid 19 virus was very dangerous and that people should voluntarily remain in captivity at home before it reaching the third stage. She appealed not to roam on bikes and vehicles on the roads. At the vegetable market, people were being advised to follow social distance.

She said governments would not be able to hold Corona down without public support. It was suggested to stay home for a few days and spend time with family members. Those in the home quarantine were called upon not to step out under any conditions.