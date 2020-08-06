Hyderabad:Contaminated water Chandranagar's bane

Hyderabad: The residents of Chandranagar in Rein Bazar division under Yakutpura constituency have been complaining about receiving contaminated water from drinking water pipelines for the last 6 months. Residents alleged that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is not acting on their complaints.



According to the residents, HMWSSB supplies water for 3 to 4 hours on alternate days. And daily they have been receiving contaminated water which the officials were unable to rectify the problem. "The water being supplied is equivalent to sewerage water. Already the people are fighting with pandemic outbreak and now are receiving contaminated water which may affect their health and suffer with water-borne diseases," said Sarfaraz Ali Khan, a resident.

Some residents pointed out that the water being supplied by the HMWS&SB was neither potable nor could be used for domestic purposes. "They had raised a complaint with officials and they even assigned an officer to resolve the issue, but till date nothing has changed," said Mohammed Khaled another resident.

There are more than 60 houses which are receiving contaminated water, and they have been forced to purchase water from outside. We have small children at our homes and the water is not good for health. The issue must be resolved at the earliest, he added.

Several representations, offline and online, have been made to HMWSSB, but the officials have not taken any initiative to resolve the issue, rued Abdul Rahman, a social activist.

He said, "Two months back, following a representation to HMWSSB Div-2 General Manager, an officer made an estimation of laying new pipelines as they had become old and damaged. But no works have been initiated and the residents continue to receive polluted water," he added.

According to HMWSSB officials, the problem contaminated water being supplied is being rectified. "Recently, some water pipelines have been replaced by new ones in the neighbouring areas and the remaining are yet to be replaced. As soon as the pipelines are replaced the issue will be solved," said the official.