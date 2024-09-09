Hyderabad's Indian Institute of Handloom Technology Named After Freedom Fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the newly inaugurated Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Hyderabad will be named after the late freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji. The decision was made during the inauguration of the institute, which aims to advance the state’s handloom sector by providing education and training in handloom technology.

The event saw the participation of Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, public representatives, senior officials, handloom association leaders, and weaver families. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to take immediate steps to officially name the institute after Konda Laxman Bapuji, calling the move fitting recognition of his contributions.

During his address, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of both farmers and weavers, stating, "Just as farmers are vital for society, so too are weavers." He also announced several initiatives to support the handloom sector:



- A waiver of ₹30 crore in loans for weavers.

- Distribution of two high-quality sarees with unique designs every year to 63 lakh women in self-help groups across the state.

- An annual order of 1.30 crore sarees for weavers, under the Cheneta Cheyutha scheme.

- Release of ₹335 crore, including ₹290 crore under the Cheneta Cheyutha scheme and pending bills for weavers.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the efforts to establish the IIHT in Hyderabad. After approaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the request was approved beyond political considerations. The institute, which allows Telangana students to pursue handloom technology within the state, will begin admissions this year in a temporary location at the vacant Telugu University building in Nampally.

Additionally, students enrolling in the IIHT will receive full facilities, along with a monthly scholarship of ₹2,500 to support their education.

