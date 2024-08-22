HYDRA will strike at rogue structures: Congress

Hyderabad: Reacting to the likely demolition of BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s alleged farm house, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy affirmed that HYDRA was engaging in the demolition of building structures that were found to be violating norms.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister recalled how he had visited and examined the construction of Janwada’s farm house by driving his car earlier. He ridiculed the claims of the former minister, KTR’s claim that BRS would be returning to power.

He said that rather, KTR should focus on the health condition of the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, and he was feeling pity for the deteriorating health of the BRS chief. He also alleged that BRS was on its way to merge with the BJP, as talks were going on for the materialisation of this.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that KTR was trying to escape from the issue of Janwada farmhouse by telling blatant lies and said that the land of Janwada farmhouse was in the name of KTR's wife, Shailima. "If KTR has courage, he should allow authorities to demolish the Janwada farmhouse constructed on the FTL of water bodies. In the police records, it has been clearly mentioned that the farmhouse belongs to KTR," he said.