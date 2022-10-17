I am Dr KA Paul, be careful, warns PSP chief to police official

Munugodu: The Praja Shanti party president Dr KA Paul makes headlines again, this time warning a police official reportedly in Munugodu. The video has now gone viral. In the video a police official is seen clearing off the cars after checking, the PSP chief seen going to him and giving warning not to manhandle him and how dare he manhandled him.

KA Paul was also seen fuming at the police official and asked whether he is TRS agent. He added that the other police officials had shown him respect but the concerned police official was manhandling him. He recalled that TPCC chief once condemned the manhandling against KA Paul. He also recalled how the BJP candidate for Munugodu bypoll Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was showing respect on Sunday while campaigning.

KA Paul said even the DGP Mahender Reddy shows lots of respects to him.

He was seen warning the police official that he is after all a SI or CI but 'Iam Dr KA Paul, be careful'.