I am not in the race for state presidentship: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad/Karimangar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he is not in the race for the BJP State president position.

On Sunday, he clarified that he is not seeking the position of BJP State president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned him major responsibilities as Union Home Minister, and he is committed to executing those duties to the best of his ability.

He said that some individuals were spreading rumours and conspiring to harm both me and the party.

The Union Minister said that the high command’s decision on the appointment of the State party president is final and everyone must adhere to it.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar pointed out that decisions on appointments—from the polling president to the national president—will be based on collective decisions within the party. Currently, organisational elections are underway, and discussions about the appointments of district and State presidents have not occurred. He noted that while certain individuals promote him with admiration, he is not part of the race for the State presidency. Furthermore, he stressed that the high command has not made any such decision. He appealed to media and social media personnel, urging them to refrain from publishing articles that could potentially harm the party and his personal reputation. The high command’s decision regarding the appointment of the State president is final, and he asks everyone to respect that decision.