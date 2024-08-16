I-Day celebrated at Rachakonda Commissionerate

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Rachakonda Commissionerate in Neredmet, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu unfurled the national flag and extended greetings to the police officer and others on the occasion.

Sudheer Babu explained the uniqueness of the country's independence and reminded the efforts of the freedom fighters. He said that the children should be made aware of the country's independence and its uniqueness from an early age.

Addressing the police officers, the Commissioner said that all the policemen should work together as a family. He said that it is possible to maintain peace and security through collective efforts.