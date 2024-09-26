Live
Just In
I Will Address the Issues of Students and Teachers - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy has assured that he will resolve the issues faced by students and teachers.
Nagar Kurnool:
Speaking at a meeting after laying the foundation stone for the construction of an additional room at the District Parishad High School premises, he stated that the Congress government is focusing specifically on the education and healthcare sectors.
He emphasized that all the existing problems in these sectors would be resolved. Dr. Rajesh Reddy mentioned that many schools in various villages are in a dilapidated condition, and he is working to bring in significant funds with the support of the Chief Minister, District Collector, and Ministers for the construction of new school buildings.
He pledged to restore the former glory of the schools during his tenure. He also encouraged students to excel in their studies. The event was attended by the school principal, education officials, public representatives, and students.