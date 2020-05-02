IAF chopper to shower flowers on Gandhi hospital staff on May 3

Hyderabad: As a symbol of appreciation for the services provided by the health care staff of Gandhi hospital during the critical hours with the outbreak of Coronavirus. The Indian Air Force chopper is all set to shower flowers on the staff of Gandhi Hospital, and Gandhi Medical College at 9 am on May 3rd near Jayashankar Statue at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

On this occasion, the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao, has directed all the doctors, nurses, staff and police personnel to be present in full uniform.