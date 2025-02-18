IAS Officer Ram Chandrudu Visits Alampur’s Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwar Swamy Temple.

Gadwal: IAS Officer Ram Chandrudu Visits Revered Alampur Kshetram Shrine in Gadwal district.

In a heartwarming homecoming this morning, IAS officer Ram Chandra, affectionately known as the "Gadwal Muddu Bida," visited his native Gadwal during his leave from duty in Bihar. Born and brought up in the region, Ram Chandra has not only excelled academically with grit and determination but has also established himself as a respected IAS officer serving in Bihar.

During his visit, Ram Chandrudu accompanied by his family, paid his respects at the illustrious Alampur Kshetram—widely revered as Dakshina Kashi—for the venerated Shri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwar Swami. The shrine holds deep spiritual significance, and the visit underscored the enduring bond between the officer and his roots.

The temple administration officer, R. Purender Kumar, warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and his family with great fervor. In a series of auspicious rituals, special pujas were conducted for the Swami and mother, and the devotees received sacred prasadam.

This visit not only marks a personal journey of reconnecting with one's origins but also highlights the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Gadwal, leaving an indelible impression on all those present.