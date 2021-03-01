Ibrahimpatnam: Grads urged to vote for BJP candidate

Ibrahimpatnam: Ahead the MLC polls,Bharatiya Janata Partyheld an election preparatory meeting at the Yacharam Mandal on Sunday. Secretary of State BJP Jayashree along with BJP District President Bokka Narasimha Reddy and SC Morcha State President addressed the gathering. They urged people to vote and work for victory of BJP candidate Ramchander Rao by a huge majority.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP District President Bokka Narsimha Reddy said that the non-replacement of pending jobs was a testament to the incompetence of the government even though the unemployment problem in the State was acute. "BJP would fight for the unemployment benefits and job creation," he added.

Asserting that the MLC elections are crucial the chief guest said that if BJP wins the polls, they would fulfill the promises given to the unemployed.

State Executive Committee member Lachchi Reddy, District General Secretary Poreddy Arjun Reddy and other party leaders attended the gathering.