Ibrahimpatnam residents in panic over movement of leopard

Representational image
Officials examined the footprints. Forest officials suspect that they are hyena footprints

Jagtial: Panic triggered after a leopard was spotted in Ibrahimpatnam mandal. Villagers say that a cheetah roams the outskirts of Sattakkapalli village. Leopard footprints were found in Neeli Chinnareddy's farm garden.

The villagers noticed the matter and informed the forest officials. Officials examined the footprints. Forest officials suspect that they are hyena footprints. The authorities have set up full surveillance.

