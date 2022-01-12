ICMR guidelines on Covid tests come as booster shot

Hyderabad: The new advisory from ICMR comes as a real booster shot for the people who are worried over the growing number of Covid-19 Omicron cases. "There is no need to worry. It is just like a cold or such infection." The ICMR in its latest advisory has stated that it was not necessary to be tested even if someone in proximity tests positive unless they were in a high risk category and have serious comorbidities. It also said that those in hospital should not be tested more than once a week.

Not just that, K I Varaprasada Reddy, founder of Shantha Biotech recently said that people should not have any fear about Covid-19 infection. He said as per 'placebo effect,' if you start sinking with the feeling that you will die, it could happen. The BP levels in such patients would drastically fall. Giving an example, he said during clinical tests 'blind double' study is done. In this, 50 people are administered vaccines while another 50 are administered pure water. When tested only 50 per cent should have antibodies. But 85 per cent reported to have developed antibodies. That is because of the psychological feeling, "I am vaccinated, I am safe," that is called the placebo effect, he said.

The noted Epidemiologist of ICMR Dr J Muliyil also expressed similar views. He said when Covid-19 entered the country, the ICMR had said that only symptomatic should be tested, not all but all governments went on conducting large-scale testing creating a scare and panic among people. He said the ICMR has issued new guidelines since there was a need to change the focus.

According to Dr Muliyil, the spread of Omicron is unstoppable, but it is a very mild virus than Delta. "It is just like the cold. Majority of them will not even know that they are infected. Though it is highly infectious and spreads very fast, it is not frightening anymore," he said.

He said people should follow Covid appropriate behaviour and go about with their routine activities. Lockdown is no solution. How long can one sit at home and even if he does so, it will not make any difference. The mindset of people must change, he said. The curve of Omicron even among those who are in older age with co-morbidities is coming down. Problems could be with those who have uncontrollable diabetes or kidney problems etc.

When asked how the country would have data if tests are reduced, he said even when a large number of tests were being conducted, we did not have complete data. The scientific bodies used to multiply the number of cases picked up by authorities for tests by 30. Now it will have to be multiplied by 60, he added.

He also made some interesting comments on the precautionary dose. He felt that there was something wrong with the philosophy of precautionary dose. It should only be an option. Anyone infected with influenza or measles has lifelong immunity. The vaccination process here began after 85 per cent people got infected. Which means that they have all got natural lifelong immunity.

The ICMR advisory also said that "no emergency procedures (including surgeries and deliveries) should be delayed for the lack of a test and patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of testing facilities.