If needed TRS will become a national party, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that if needed the TRS will become a national party and a new revolution would start with people of the state.

Replying to a question on the BRS, the CM said a revolution should come and the TRS would work in that direction. "If needed, the TRS will become a national party. What is wrong? They talked in similar manner when TRS was formed. Why should there not be a new government at the Centre," said Rao. He said the country needs a new agenda and there should be a qualitative change in the country politics.

The CM said that he maintained silence during the last eight years even though the promises in AP Reorganisation Act were not fulfilled, adding that he cannot be silent when delinquents try to create disturbances. "Where is corruption? I am not afraid of anyone because I have no money and no laundering. None will be afraid of you. I am a blessed person, I have achieved Telangana, which is the best performance State in the country. I will poke you even if you don't poke, but as a policy and not as person. We will not be silent if the country is in danger," Rao said.

The CM criticised the sub-standard works in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath temple with nuts and bolts. This was done for politics, the main pillar of Kashi Ghat collapsed, he said, questioning whether this was respect for the Hindu dharma.

He said there was a limit for hypocrisy and targeted the BJP leaders for using religion for their political gains. "The country is going to face a big danger under the rule of BJP. It must be stopped; the BJP government should go at any cost. The country's youth, intellectuals... If you are interested to save India kick out BJP as that is the only way," said Rao. The BJP government will go and the TRS will not allow the government to sell LIC, he said. The CM termed the Gujarat model as fake, adding that the Telangana model was the best in the country.

Replying to a question, the CM asked whether the BJP had enough numbers for putting up a candidate for Presidential elections. He criticised the BJP leaders for targeting the party on family politics. "You are journalists- your child can be a journalist. What is pariwarvad? Politics is a dynamic subject- what right do you have to stop it? There will be an advantage if there is a CM's son. People's support should also be there? They also have pariwarvad," pointed out Rao.