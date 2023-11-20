If Revanth wins, nothing gets developed: Malla Reddy

Live
Minister and Medchal BRS candidate Malla Reddy has accused TPCC chief Revanth Reddy of winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with high hopes of the people of Malkajigiri constituency.
Hyderabad: Minister and Medchal BRS candidate Malla Reddy has accused TPCC chief Revanth Reddy of winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with high hopes of the people of Malkajigiri constituency. He conducted election campaign under Peerjadiguda Municipal Corporation on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that seeing the support of BRS among the people, it is clear that his victory in the election is certain.
He said that the leaders of BRS have developed the constituency in all areas by staying with the people. He requested that Congress should not be voted and win with a huge majority. He said that the previous governments could not provide drinking and irrigation water, but after BRS came, they are solving each and every problem. After KCR became Chief Minister, water was provided to every house.