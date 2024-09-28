  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

IG Satyanarayana IPS Conducts Surprise Inspection of Veldanda Police Station

IG Satyanarayana IPS Conducts Surprise Inspection of Veldanda Police Station
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Satyanarayana IPS, the IG of Multi-Zone 2, conducted a surprise inspection of Veldanda Police Station. As part of the inspection, he...

Nagarkurnool: Satyanarayana IPS, the IG of Multi-Zone 2, conducted a surprise inspection of Veldanda Police Station. As part of the inspection, he reviewed all the records at the station and gathered information regarding crimes, road accidents, and thefts. During his address, the IG emphasized the need to crack down on illegal activities such as drug trade, PDS rice smuggling, illegal sand transportation, gambling, and other anti-social activities under the supervision of Nagar Kurnool SP. He advised the police staff to be available to the public 24/7 and maintain strict vigilance. The IG praised the management and functioning of the police station. The event was attended by Kalwakurthy DSP Venkateswarlu, Veldanda Circle Inspector Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Veldanda SI Kurumurthy, and other staff members.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick