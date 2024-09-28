IG Satyanarayana IPS Conducts Surprise Inspection of Veldanda Police Station

Nagarkurnool: Satyanarayana IPS, the IG of Multi-Zone 2, conducted a surprise inspection of Veldanda Police Station. As part of the inspection, he reviewed all the records at the station and gathered information regarding crimes, road accidents, and thefts. During his address, the IG emphasized the need to crack down on illegal activities such as drug trade, PDS rice smuggling, illegal sand transportation, gambling, and other anti-social activities under the supervision of Nagar Kurnool SP. He advised the police staff to be available to the public 24/7 and maintain strict vigilance. The IG praised the management and functioning of the police station. The event was attended by Kalwakurthy DSP Venkateswarlu, Veldanda Circle Inspector Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Veldanda SI Kurumurthy, and other staff members.