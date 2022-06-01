Igloo theatre comes up in Jagtial to entertain rural population

Jagtial: Cine entertainment is coming soon at their doorsteps for the residents of Rajarampally in Jagtial district.

Adjacent to the road leading to Jagtial a movie theatre 'Igloo' is being constructed. These are also known as 'Chhota Maharajan Halls'. They are called 'igloo' theaters because they are built like a crescent-shaped hut.

The first 'Igloo' theater was built in the Kallur area of Khammam district. The Mumbai-based company is trying to expand its franchise in Telangana. As part of this, two theatres are under construction in Nizampet, Hyderabad and one at Rajarampally in Velgatoor mandal in Jagtial district.

Even though their seating capacity is only 100, the organisers say that they will give the same feeling to the audience without taking anything away from the single screen theaters.

Dozens of igloo theaters are already under construction in the northern States. They are rapidly expanding in southern States right now. The theatre manager says that the Mumbai management is taking extensive steps to expand its franchises across the country soon.

The construction of this theatre was undertaken with the idea of entertaining the rural people, the theatre organisers told The Hans India.