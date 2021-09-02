Ignore false propaganda by oppn on Dalit Bandhu: Koppula Eshwar

Karimnagar: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar asked the Dalits in Huzurabad Assembly constituency to ignore the false propaganda of the Opposition parties on Dalit Bandhu scheme.

There is no need for any doubt about the scheme's implementation and all Dalit families in Huzurabad constituency would get Rs 10 lakh under the scheme, he stated. He requested the Dalits to think only about how to take advantage of the scheme.

On Wednesday, the Minister visited 27th ward Krishna Colony along with the ministerial officials as part of the Dalit Bandhu survey.

Eshwar said Opposition parties have been saying that the scheme was launched in view of Huzurabad by-elections. The Chief Minister is providing benefits to each and every sector and as part of that, he had announced scheme for Dalit community, he stated.

"All the Dalits in the State will be benefitted from this scheme. All the family members should sit down and decide about choosing the units. Not only one unit, but also two units out of Rs 10 lakh could be selected," he suggested.

The Minister was accompanied by Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Municipal Chairman Rajeshwar Rao, officials Amarender, Ravinder Reddy, TRS leaders Koti, Councilor Gajula Bhaskar and others.