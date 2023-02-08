IIMR initiates steps to augment millet production in TS

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) is elated over the decision of the Union government to help in converting it into a Centre of Excellence.

They are waiting for details from the Centre about the kind and quantum of help they would get so that they can prepare an action plan to make it a Centre of Excellence.

Speaking to Hans India, IIMR Director Dr CV Ratnavati said they felt happy as the Centre had recognised their 25 years of hard work. She said the IIMR had submitted a detailed proposal to develop and promote millets as sought by the Union government much before it decided to convert it into the Centre of Excellence. She said IIMR plans to focus on major developing domains where there is a knowledge or skill shortage in order to increase the production of millets in India and to support farmers. IIMR for the past 12 years has been working towards the development and research of various types of millets on a mission to address various aspects of millet farming — from seed to post-harvest technologies, Ratnavati said.

It is working on 11 millet crops and on value change development like training the farmers from production stage of millet crops to the consumer. The centre had established 41 producers' organizations under IIMR in various states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Six out of 41 organisations are exclusively women organisations. Remaining 16 are tribal farmer organizations. She further said this being the International Year of the Millets, IIMR has focussed on high-yielding varieties. Even seeds are produced at IIMR. The idea is to encourage farmers and to go in for more cultivation of millets and see that the farmers go in for production of high-yielding variety seeds and make the state a seed hub.

She said IIMR with the help of the Centre was providing training to farmers from weaker sections. Primary processing facilities have also been established for the self-sustainability of the farmers. Their efforts had resulted in developing startups. At present there are 400 startups working with IIMR, she said.