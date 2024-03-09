IIT Madras invites KTR for annual E-Summit

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has been invited by the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to deliver a keynote address at their annual entrepreneurial summit (E-Summit), a widely acclaimed event in the entrepreneurial landscape.

The Entrepreneurial Summit at IIT Madras stands as a testament to the institute's commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and creating a platform for meaningful discussions on innovation and leadership. The E-Summit, organised under the auspices of IIT Madras, brings together key figures in entrepreneurship, leaders of organisations, policymakers, and eminent personalities from India and abroad. Each year, the summit aims to foster innovation and collaboration by providing a platform for insightful discussions and interactions. Noteworthy personalities such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Chris Gopalakrishnan (co-founder of Infosys), and Ajay Chaudhary (co-founders of HCL) are also slated to speak at the event, showcasing the caliber of speakers that the E-Summit consistently attracts.