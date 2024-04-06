IIT Roorkee team finds Medigadda design faulty

Hyderabad: The ongoing fight between the contract agency L&T company and the State Government on Medigadda is taking a curious turn. The company rubbished the previous government’s comment that the agency owed responsibility for the damage of the Medigadda barrage, according to the multinational contract company’s first report submitted to the state government. The report was prepared by a team of civil engineering faculty from the IIT Roorkee.

The expert team has reportedly found that the “design was faulty” and that there was a failure in the operation and maintenance of the Medigadda barrage which led to sinking of the Piers of the structure last year. A second report would be submitted to the government soon, the company said.

The L&T made it clear that it was not their responsibility to repair the damaged structure since the government had taken over the barrage. The company maintained that the structures were constructed with quality material. “The only problem with the barrage is the lacunae in the designs and the lack of proper operation and maintenance. Hence it was the responsibility of the government to take up the repairs,” it said.

Sources said that the L&T gave necessary clarifications to the government on the repairs of the damage of the barrage with some documentary evidence and the conditions that were accepted by the previous government while signing the agreement before taking up the construction works.

The Irrigation officials said that the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) reports will be taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion on the reasons for damage of the barrage.