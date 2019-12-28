Illegal purchases: Cotton traders issued notices

Zaheerabad: Responding to a news item published in the Hans India recently on the demand for legal action against private companies purchasing cotton from farmers without taking permission from the government, AMC Zaheerabad Selection Grade Secretary Damodhar issued notices to several cotton purchasers on Friday.

The companies include Veerabhadra Fertilizers, Saikrupa Traders, Ayyappa Cotton Traders, Kanakadurga Fertilizers, Raja Rajeshwari Traders in Jharasangam mandal and Digwal Anjaneya Fertilizers in Kohir mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Damodhar warned traders not to buy cotton produce from the farmers without taking permission from the government. He said that a strong legal action would be taken against the violators. He urged people to call up officials on ph. 7330733538 to inform about any illegal cotton purchases.