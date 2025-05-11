Illicit Liquor Brewing Materials Seized Near Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the State Task Force (STF) from Hyderabad seized large quantities of illicit liquor brewing materials near Eandabetla on the outskirts of Nagarkurnool on Saturday afternoon.

Acting on specific intelligence, the STF team led by SI Balaraju intercepted a Maruti Omni van traveling from Hyderabad to Nagarkurnool around 3:50 PM. Upon inspection, they found 432 kilograms of black jaggery, 10 kilograms of alum, and 5 liters of country-made liquor (natu sara) being illegally transported. The materials were being carried by a person identified as Gubba Shivakumar.

The seized substances were handed over to the Nagarkurnool Excise Station for further legal action. Excise Circle Inspector Kalyan confirmed the seizure and stated that stringent measures are being taken to curb the production and distribution of illegal liquor in the region.

The operation was executed by STF personnel including Hanif, Sai Kiran, Kaushik, Nithin, and Shankar, under the supervision of SI Balaraju.