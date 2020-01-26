I'm hale and hearty: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stated that he was hale and hearty and reports of 40 diagnostic tests done on him during his recent visit to Yashoda hospital indicate the same.

Replying to a query by newsmen, KCR said, "I was unwell and as per the advice of doctors visited hospital almost after two years. My blood samples were collected and reports were given within two hours.

After going through the 40-odd reports, doctors said they were all normal and prescribed me a few medicines to control the cold," Rao said. Earlier, KCR said that his government would set the ball rolling for Telangana Health Profile and Dental/ENT check-up initiatives.

He said that Kanti Velugu scheme and its successful implementation earned the praise of all and these new initiatives are a continuation for achieving an Aarogya Telangana.

Rao said that entering details of BP, Sugar and other information of citizens has to be done carefully and without hurry and hence the health profile scheme completion would take more time than other programmes.