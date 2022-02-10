IMD issues two-day yellow alert for Hyderabad

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow-alert for Hyderabad and other districts in the state. The weathermen predicted that the city and a few neighbouring districts would witness a dip in the temperature in the next two days i.e three to five degrees below the normal range.

In the wee hours on Thursday, Hyderabad city has recorded an average minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius. Rajendranagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature in various areas in the city is likely to drop on Saturday and Sunday. Areas like Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Falaknuma, Uppal and Malkajgiri may witness the night temperature below 10 degree Celsius on these days. However, the northern parts of the city, including Alwal and Qutubullapur, are likely to enjoy warmer nights.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the average night temperature of Hyderabad can range from 11 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius over the weekend.

Districts like Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapally and Karimnagar may also see the temperatures dipping below 10 degree Celsius.