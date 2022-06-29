IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana for today and tomorrow

Amid Southwest monsoons prevailing active, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states are receiving adequate rainfall. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has made a key announcement in this regard stating that there is a 90-meter high trough from Madhya Pradesh through Odisha to the Bay of Bengal and forecasted heavy rains in many parts of the state on Wednesday.



It is already raining heavily in many districts of Telangana and the IMD officials said heavy to moderate rains were expected in the state.



Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed many parts of Telangana from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday. The maximum rainfall was 10 cm at Bhadradri Kothagudem district's Ashwapuram, 8.5 cm at Zulurpadu, and 6.6 cm at Manchippa in Nizamabad district.



Sangareddy received the heaviest rainfall of 6.4 cm on Tuesday from 8 am to 8 pm. In Greater Hyderabad, Naredmet received 5.4 cm, Alwal Kotha Basti 5.3 cm, Kandi 5 mm and Mahesh Nagar 4.4 cm respectively. However, GHMC alerted the authorities in the wake of heavy rains in Hyderabad and ordered authorities to take action in the flooded areas.