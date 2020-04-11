IMD predicts rainfall in Telangana for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall for Telangana in the next two days due to a low-level trough formed from the Central east Arabian area to West Vidarbha region covering Karnataka, central Maharashtra, Marathwada.

The rainfall will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, the IMD said.

Due to a low-pressure area formed over South Odisha and its neighbouring areas which led to hailstorm in the state. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Khammam, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally received moderate rainfall.

The rainfall is also expected on Saturday and Sunday, said IMD director Raja Rao. He also said that at the time the temperature across the state will be increased 2-3 degrees above the normal range.