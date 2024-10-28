Immediately release CCTV footage around Janwada farmhouse: MP

Siddipet: Medak MP Raghunandan Rao stated on Sunday that various reports indicated a rave party was taking place late last night at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with VIP children present. At a press meet in Gajwel, he said that while the State government is proclaiming a drug-free Telangana, on the other hand, on Saturdays and Sundays, rave parties and drug trades are happening rampantly. He mentioned that drugs, including cocaine, are being smuggled into the city from abroad.

The MP demanded if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is not colluding with the Janwada farmhouse owner, DGP Jitender should immediately release the CCTV footage around the premises. Rao insisted that both footage from inside and outside the farmhouse should be released when the SOT police raided the farmhouse.

He claimed that the CM has not taken any action against the Janwada farmhouse; there are reports that he and KTR have reached a compromise. Rao stressed that a press conference should be held within 12 hours, or else the CCTV footage might be edited.

He urged that if the CM is not involved, it should be made known to the public what happened at the farmhouse on Saturday night.