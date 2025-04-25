Live
In the footsteps of ‘Vanajeevi’ Ramaiah
Granddaughter carries legacy by paying special attention to environment
Khammam: To honour the memory of Padma Shri awardee ‘Vanajeevi’ Ramaiah, who passed away recently due to a heart attack, his granddaughter Boddupalli Gauthami Ramesh and her husband organised a green tribute during a ceremony at his residence in Khammam Rural on Thursday.
In a heartfelt gesture, the couple donated 3,000 fruit and flower saplings along with eco-friendly jute bags. Gauthami’s initiative reflects her commitment to continuing her grandfather’s environmental legacy. Everyone who came to the event expressed happiness by taking the saplings. They praised the family’s concern for the environment.
Political figures and fans who came from different places expressed their happiness.
