In which category does PM Modi deserve a Noble Prize, asks KTR

Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at Prime minister Narendra Modi yet again, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao made satirical tweets. Taking a dig through Twitter, Minister KTR satirically stated that Modi Ji deserved Nobel Prize but in which category and pointed out some categories satirically.

He tweeted as "Modi Ji deserves Nobel prize but in which category? Nobel for Medicine - discovering Covid Vaccine... Nobel for Economics - Demonetisation & Swiss Black Money Returns... Nobel for Peace - Stopping the Russia-Ukraine war for 6 hours... Nobel for Physics - Radar Theory."





Now, his tweet creating a buzz on the internet.

Earlier too, taking tirade against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao criticised the BJP government over financial assistance to oil firms and financial burden on the common man

Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR tweeted with an article of Central government assuring to extend Rs 22k crore to oil firms, he tweeted that the Central government can see the losses of the oil firms but the difficulties of the poor girls in the country. He also said that in PM Modi's regime the gas cylinders and other commodities prices are sky rocketing and the profits are nowhere to be seen.





To all those BJP folks who feel that Vish Guru deserves more than a Nobel



I would also like to nominate Modi Ji of 2013 for his amazing histrionics & theatrical skills in criticising the then Union Govt on Rupee devaluation



ఆస్కార్ కాకపోయినా భాస్కర్ అవార్డు ఇవ్వాల్సిందే 👍





He added that Modi's government assuring financial assistance to oil firms but neglecting the common man. He also added that the Central government can only see the difficulties faced by the oil firms and are adamant towards poor girls' pleas.

Similarly, slamming the BJP's much hyped "Achhe Din" campaign, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said instead of accepting failures, the BJP would dismiss the Global Hunger Index as anti-Indian.

In the latest Global Hunger Index, India ranks 107 among 121 countries, faring worse than all countries in South Asia.

Reacting strongly, the Industries Minister on Saturday tweeted: "Yet another day and yet another amazing achievement of NPA Government. India slipped from 101 to 107 in the Global Hunger Index."

The Minister further tweeted: "Instead of accepting failures, am sure BJP workers will dismiss the report as anti-Indian now."