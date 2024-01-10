  • Menu
Inavolu invite to CM Revanth

The members of Inavolu Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mallanna) temple committee and the Minister for Endowments, Forests and Environment Konda Surekha on Tuesday invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the Inavolu jatara, scheduled to commence from Sankranti.

Earlier, Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, temple executive officer Nageshwar Rao and priests who met Konda Surekha in Hyderabad formally invited her to the jatara.

