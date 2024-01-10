Inavolu invite to CM Revanth

Warangal: The members of Inavolu Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mallanna) temple committee and the Minister for Endowments, Forests and Environment Konda Surekha on Tuesday invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the Inavolu jatara, scheduled to commence from Sankranti.

Earlier, Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, temple executive officer Nageshwar Rao and priests who met Konda Surekha in Hyderabad formally invited her to the jatara.