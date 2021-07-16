Incessant rains disrupt public life in Bhongir district

Bhongir / Nalgonda: Incessant rains disrupted public life in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The district witnessed moderate to heavy rains and a total rainfall of 1242.4 mm was recorded.

Highest rainfall of 150.8 mm was recorded in Bhongir and the lowest, 104.6 mm in Valigonda mandal. The rainfall in other areas were – Yadagirigutta - 136.0 mm; Bibinagar - 91.2 mm; Pochampally - 99.4 mm; Choutuppal - 100.6 mm; Narayanpur - 72.2 mm; and Ramannapet – 118 mm. Average rainfall was 82.8 mm in the district.

Due to heavy rains, road connectivity between Bhoodan Pochampally and Kothagudem was damaged and several villages were affected due to flood water. The locals demanded the government completion of bridge works on war footing to such situation in future.

Double bedroom house complex in Vangapally village of Yadagirigutta mandal was inundated in flood water. Also, several houses in SC Colony in the mandal were inundated as a stream was overflowing. Flood water was flowing over Sangem bridge and several roads were damaged in Valigonda mandal. Rudravelli stream in Bibinagar mandal was flowing aggressively due to heavy rains in the district.

On Thursday, along with DCP Narayana Reddy, District Collector Pamela Satpathy had inspected flood situation in the affected villages in the district.

In view of continuous rains throughout the district, a control room was set up at the District Collectorate with toll free number 1950 (08685-234020) for monitoring rain damages, breach of tanks, canals and roads round-the-clock. Another control room was also set up in the office of District Irrigation Officer with contact number 08685-245009. Both the control rooms were directed to coordinate with each other for flood control and response measures.

Several streams linked to Musi River were in full swing, which led to huge inflows to Musi project in Ketepally mandal in Nalgonda district. The officials have lifted seven of 12 crest gates of the project and releasing water to the downstream as the reservoir was receiving heavy inflows from upper stream.

The officials were releasing 4,597.36 cusecs of water to downstream as the inflows to the project was recorded at 1,872.64 cusecs. Full water level of Musi reservoir is 645 feet, whereas the present water level is 641.80 feet.

On Wednesday, the reservoir has a water storage of 3.64 TMC against the total water capacity of 4.46 TMCs. The officials have alerted the villagers along Musi river to be alert and warned fishermen not to venture in the river.