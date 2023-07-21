Incessant rains: Minister Talasani holds teleconference with officials of all departments

Hyderabad: In view of the possibility of heavy rains for the next 2-3 days, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday held a teleconference with the all the concerned department officials instructed to remain alert and respond immediately to the complaints received from the public to provide the necessary services

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose was asked about the current situation in the city through teleconference. Hussain Sagar is getting a huge amount of water from above. The water level is being monitored from time to time. It was ordered to alert the people of the lower areas as the water is being released below, he said