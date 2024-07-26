Incharge DM HO Launches Sampoorn Abhiyan Programme

Gadwal: Dr. SK Siddappa, the in-charge District Medical and Health Officer (DM HO), emphasized the importance of responsible participation in the "Sampoorna Abhiyan" program during a conference at the district health department's IDOC office. The initiative, which runs until the end of September, aims to complete BP and sugar screenings for all individuals over 30 years old as part of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) program.

Addressing an assembly of over 70 health workers, including Ayushman Health MLHP staff, ANMs, and ASHA workers, Dr. Siddappa outlined the program's objectives. He highlighted the necessity of weekly screenings at all health centers, aiming to screen 43,750 individuals and ensuring both offline and online data entry.

The meeting was attended by various health officials, including NCD District Program Officer Dr. G. Raju, NITI Aayog Coordinator Aftal, District NCD Coordinator Shyamsunder, Makshud Madhusudan Reddy, DPM Madhavi, and DDM Kalyani. The collective effort of sub-center ANMs, health assistants, MLHP staff, and ASHA workers is expected to significantly boost the district's health screening outcomes.

Dr. Siddappa stressed the critical role of health workers in the success of the Sampoorna Abhiyan program and encouraged diligent efforts to achieve the screening targets.