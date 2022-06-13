Incident or coincident: CM KCR to visit other states during PM's visit

Hyderabad: Not once or twice, The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao likely to stay away from meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. CM KCR may not be present in Hyderabad during the PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad in July. CM KCR is planning to visit to various States from July 1.

It is to mention here that even in the past, KCR avoided sharing the stage with the PM Modi.

According to the reports, CM KCR is planning to visit West Bengal, Bihar, and other states from July 1 to 3. He is likely to meet regional leaders during his visit to their States.Narendra

Earlier, it was said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend his party's national working committee meeting. The Chief Minister according to the protocol was not duty bound to meet the PM in such a case. However, after the prime minister's decision to stay in the Raj Bhavan, the situation has changed.

If the prime minister stays in Raj Bhavan his visit shall be considered official and hence the Chief Minister has to pay a visit to him at Raj Bhavan. It seems the chief minister is undertaking visits to the northern states to avoid meeting the PM.