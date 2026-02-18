Inclusive growth key to India’s global rise

India Foundation President Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that India’s journey to 2047 must be powered by inclusive, citizen-led economic growth.

Ram Madhav was delivering a lecture on “Governance, Growth and Global Leadership: India @ 2047” at NALSAR University of Law on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, Ram Madhav emphasised that GDP growth must move beyond macroeconomic statistics and become participatory in character.

“India’s rise must involve every citizen, farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs and small businesses,” he stated, underscoring that growth must translate into employment generation, rising household incomes, digital inclusion, and rural prosperity.

Ram Madhav highlighted governance reforms, transparency, technological empowerment and ease of doing business as key enablers of broad-based development. By 2047, he noted, India should not only aim to be a large economy but a deeply integrated and inclusive one where opportunity reaches every region and community. On global leadership, he observed that India’s democratic legitimacy, strategic autonomy and civilisational confidence position it to play a defining role in shaping international discourse in the coming decades.

The lecture drew additional attention due to the surprise attendance of CS Rangarajan, Priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, symbolising the convergence of civilisational ethos and contemporary public policy dialogue.

The program concluded with a call for collective national responsibility to ensure that India @ 2047 reflects shared prosperity, strong governance, and principled global leadership.