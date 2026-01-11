Increased Devotee Attendance at Medaram Amid Sankranthi Festivals

Medaram, Mulugu District – The ongoing Sankranthi holidays have led to a significant surge in devotees at the altars of Sammakka and Saralamma in Medaram. The site is currently bustling with activity as visitors flock to pay their respects.

In light of the increased attendance, local authorities have implemented measures to ensure crowd control and maintain order during this busy period. These efforts aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees visiting the sacred site.