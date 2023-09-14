Indecisive BRS to go into huddle tomorrow to clear air on One Nation One Election

Hyderabad: The BRS is undecided on the 'One Nation One Election' even as the leaders are slated to deliberate on it in the crucial Parliamentary party meeting called by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao scheduled to be held on Friday.

The BRS had earlier supported the simultaneous polls when it was widely discussed. The party had also given a letter in support of the One Nation One Polls in 2018.

However, the changed political scenario in the country is making the ruling party think twice before coming to a conclusion on the simultaneous polls hence the meeting on Friday has become significant. All the party MPs including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members have been summoned to the CM's camp office at Pragathi Bhavan on September 15.

The BRS leaders feel that there are apprehensions about the timing of the ONOE proposal brought forward by the BJP government at the Centre. “We have advocated for simultaneous polls. Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was silent on this till now but the PM bringing this issue once again raises doubts,” said a senior BRS leader. The BRS had given a letter to the Law Commission in 2018 supporting the ONOE keeping in mind the wastage of time and resources in the elections. The BRS leader said that the party was getting ready for the State election by announcing candidates in the majority of the seats.

The party leaders are also clueless about the next move of the Central government as they said that even the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was unable to say the agenda to be taken up for discussion. The government has called for a special session of Parliament from September 18. During an informal chat with the media, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that only two persons including Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah know the agenda of the special session of the Parliament.

Sources said that the party may not decide in favour of the simultaneous polls in the meeting scheduled on Friday. The party would insist on holding discussions between the political parties in the country and arrive at a consensus, said the BRS leader.