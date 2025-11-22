India House team visits Bhadradri

Kothagudem: Underthe directions of District Collector Jitesh V Patil, an expert delegation from India House conducted a comprehensive field visit across Bhadradri-Kothagudem on Friday to gather scientific, ground-level inputs for the upcoming District Disaster Action Plan Handbook.

The team, comprising Jahnavi, Sonal Ghodge and Deputy Collector Murali, examined ecological systems, forest landscapes, industrial impact zones, and climate-linked vulnerabilities in the district. Officials said the data collected would play a crucial role in shaping a disaster-responsive and evidence-based handbook.

The visit began at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) nurseries, where the team reviewed large-scale reforestation and scientific plantation practices being implemented to restore forest areas degraded by mining. Officials briefed the delegation on species diversity, post-mining land rehabilitation, and ongoing biodiversity conservation initiatives. The team also studied SCCL’s environmental protection protocols and sustainability standards.

At the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, forest authorities provided insights into rare floral and faunal species, conservation programmes, and the ecological pressures caused by deforestation and climate variation. The team later visited the Kinnerasani Dam, assessing water storage levels, flood-control mechanisms, reservoir management practices, and dam safety systems.

In a review meeting with Forest Officer Krishnagaoud, the team discussed the district’s current forest cover status, anti-poaching and anti-logging measures, and strategies to mitigate climate-induced natural disasters such as floods and soil erosion.

At the Naikapodu mask-making centre in Madaram village, the team evaluated the types of wood used for traditional mask crafting, the resulting pressure on local forest resources, and potential eco-friendly alternatives that could safeguard heritage crafts without compromising forest health.

The delegation also toured the oil palm processing unit in Dummugudem, reviewing production processes, waste-management systems, and pollution-control measures implemented by the industry.

The day-long visit allowed the team to collect critical field insights on natural resources, forest ecosystems, industrial footprints, and rural livelihood patterns across the district.

Officials confirmed that these findings would form the scientific backbone of the District Disaster Action Plan Handbook, being prepared under the guidance of Collector Jitesh V Patil.

Officials from various line departments accompanied the delegation during the visit.